Meeting reviews Malir Districts development projects

A full quorum meeting was held in Malir District on a holiday under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Mohammad Saleem Baloch. In which Provincial Minister for Women Development Sindh Shaheena Sher Ali, Members of National Assembly Jam Abdul Karim, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Members of Sindh Assembly Mahmood Alam Jamot, Yousuf Baloch, Sajid Jokhio, PPP District Malir President MPA Raja Abdul Razzaq, Secretary Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Sindh Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Malir Salimullah Odho, concerned officers and PPP district office bearers Imdad Jokhio, Shahjahan Khan and others attended in large numbers.

The meeting reviewed the Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department and other development schemes in Malir district. The members of the assembly had a detailed discussion on the ongoing development schemes in different constituencies of Malir district and identified the stalled development schemes. On this occasion, Special Assistant Mohammad Saleem Baloch directed to complete all development schemes of Malir district on time.

He said that thousands of people will benefit from clean drinking water with the completion of the Gadap Water Supply 48 Village Scheme, we will soon fulfill all the promises made to the people of our constituency, he added.