Christian community celebrates Easter

The Christian community on Sunday celebrated Easter with religious zeal, devotion, and reverence here and across the country.

Earlier, on Saturday night, Easter Eve was marked with enthusiastic preparations as Christian families flocked to shopping centres in all mega cities of the country including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan and other cities of the country.

Busy commercial areas such as Anarkali, Ichhra, Mall Road, Saddar Bazar area, Yatim Khana Market Yuhannaabad market witnessed a significant shopping rush from morning till 1am. Families, especially children, shopped for garments, shoes, and artificial jewellery.

Recreational parks in cities were scheduled to remain open from 9am to 1am on both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Special arrangements have been made for activities like dodging cars, horse riding, boating in the lakes, and the chairlift at Iqbal Park were opened for the public.

Security personnel were deployed, and all church entrances were equipped with walk-through gates and CCTV cameras. Worship services were organised from 9am to 12pm.

In Lahore, prominent Christian religious leaders include bishops and other clergy within the Church of Pakistan expressed great satisfaction over the security arrangements, such as the Bishop of Lahore, and leaders of other Christian denominations.

Christian leaders Rashid Chauhan and Pastor Asif and other leading leaders of Lahore expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements.

President Asif Ali Zardari extended his heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the eve of Easter, which was celebrated on Sunday.

In his message of greetings on Easter, President Asif Ali Zardari said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Christian community in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Easter.”

He said, “Easter is a time of hope, renewal, and the celebration of life. It reminds us of the values of compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness. On this sacred day, we acknowledge the spirit of unity and harmony that binds us all together, regardless of faith or background.”

“Our Constitution guarantees rights of minorities, and we will continue to work for the uplift and empowerment of all minorities in Pakistan. The Christian community in Pakistan has always played a significant role in the development of our country,” he added.

Interior Minister

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday conveyed warm Easter greetings to the Christian community and expressed solidarity with them in their joyous celebrations.

In his greeting message, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi remarked, “We stand as equals in the happiness of the Christian brethren. Easter is a festival of sharing joy.”

The interior minister highlighted that Easter symbolises the inclination towards goodness and righteous qualities in human life.

He emphasised the peace-loving nature of the Christian community, stating, “The Christian community is respected for its peaceful demeanour and contribution to the nation’s progress.

CM Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also extended her heartfelt greetings to the Christian community living in Pakistan and around the globe on the eve of Easter.

In her message, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that Easter is an event of joy and hope and Easter gives us a message to live with love and brotherhood.

CM KP

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his special message on the occasion on Sunday, the Chief Minister emphasized that Easter is a celebration that promotes peace, love, brotherhood, and tolerance.

He highlighted that all minorities in Pakistan, including the Christian community, enjoy equal rights as citizens. “Our religion, islam, teaches us to ensure the protection and equality of minority rights,” he stated.

CM Gandapur reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees minorities the freedom to practice their religion and celebrate their festivals without fear.

He acknowledged the significant role minorities, especially the Christian community, have played in the development and progress of the country.

He further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a model of interfaith harmony, and the provincial government stands with the Christian community in celebrating Easter. The government is taking concrete steps to ensure the welfare, safety, and rights of minorities in the province.

“Protecting the rights and welfare of minorities is one of the top priorities of our government,” he affirmed, stressing that maintaining interfaith harmony is essential for lasting peace.

CM Balochistan

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, extended heartfelt Easter greetings to Christian community across the province and the country, acknowledging their contributions and expressing solidarity on this significant religious occasion.

In his Easter message, Chief Minister Bugti said the day symbolizes joy, hope, and the spirit of sacrifice. He praised the Christian community for their exemplary role in the development and progress of Balochistan and Pakistan at large.

“The Christian community has made valuable contributions toward the betterment of our province and country.

Their role in nation-building is truly commendable,” said Bugti.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the protection of minority rights, he added, “We are fully committed to safeguarding the constitutional, social, and religious rights of all minorities. Ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens is a cornerstone of a just society.”

He further emphasized the importance of unity and collective progress, urging all communities to come together for a peaceful, prosperous, and united Balochistan and Pakistan.

“Let us all join hands to lay the foundation of a harmonious and inclusive society,” he concluded.

Social Media

As Easter Sunday dawned on Pakistan, the Christian community came together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, filling churches with vibrant decorations, joyful hymns and heartfelt prayers.

National leaders and celebrities through media platforms extended their warmest greetings to Pakistani minority community the Christians, acknowledging the significance of Easter in fostering hope, love and peace, said a report aired by a private news channel.

They praised the community’s contributions to the nation’s cultural and social fabric, emphasizing unity and solidarity among all citizens.

Citizens from all walks of life shared their Easter wishes on social media, with many expressing gratitude for the values of compassion and kindness that Easter embodies.

Churches were adorned with colorful decorations and special Easter services were held, featuring traditional hymns and sermons that reflected on the themes of forgiveness and renewal.

As families gathered for festive meals, they exchanged gifts and shared stories of hope and resilience. The celebrations served as a reminder of the importance of community, faith, and the bonds that unite people across different backgrounds.

In this joyous atmosphere, Pakistani Christians looked forward to a brighter future, filled with promise and possibility, as they celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the values he represents.

“Warmest wishes to the Christian community on Easter! May this special day be filled with happiness and togetherness.” said a facebook user.

“We’re touched by the kind gestures from national leaders and citizens. It feels wonderful to be part of such a supportive community.” – Emily, Christian community member.

“These greetings mean a lot to us. They are a reminder that we are valued and respected in Pakistan.” – David, Christian community member in Islamabad.

“Thank you to everyone who sent Easter greetings. Your messages brought joy and happiness to our families.” – Joseph, Christian community leader in Lahore city.

“We’re thankful for the support and kindness shown by our fellow citizens. It’s a blessing to live in a country where we feel valued.” – Christian community representative in Karachi.

These comments reflect the appreciation and gratitude of the Christian community in Pakistan for the support and recognition they receive from others, said report in concluded remarks.