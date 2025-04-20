Heatwave Alert: PMD warns citizens to take precautions

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday advised citizens to take necessary precautions due to the changing weather conditions and urged to stay informed about the latest weather forecasts and warnings to ensure their safety.

According to reports, a heatwave alert has been issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, warning of hot and dry weather across many parts of the country as temperatures are expected to soar 4 to 6 degrees higher than usual. A heatwave alert has been issued for Karachi by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, warning of hot and dry weather from April 20 to 23.

Temperatures are expected to rise 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal, potentially reaching 40°C, with humidity levels between 40% and 50%, private news channel reported. The heatwave is attributed to the suspension of sea breezes and authorities have advised residents to take precautions, avoid direct sunlight, and stay hydrated.

Islamabad is expected to experience thunderstorms today with a high temperature of 31°C and a low of 19°C.

There is a 100% chance of precipitation, with winds blowing at 10-15 mph from the southeast. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are predicted to have cloudy weather.