PM’s Digital Youth Hub: 2 million registrations in just 14 days

Over 2 million young people have registered on the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub in just 14 days, showcasing the platform’s immense popularity and potential.

This remarkable achievement underscored the government’s commitment to empowering youth through digital skills and opportunities.

According to an official, the Digital Youth Hub, launched recently, aims to bridge the digital divide and equip young individuals with the skills required to thrive in today’s digital landscape.

With over 2 million registrations, the platform has become a go-to destination for youth seeking opportunities.

He said more than 1000 domestic and foreign companies have signed up for the digital youth hub.

He added that the platform’s rapid growth was a testament to the government’s efforts to harness the potential of its young population.

The initiative was expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s future leaders and driving economic growth.

The registrations have poured in from across the country, with young people eager to leverage the platform’s resources to enhance their skills and secure better job prospects.

As the platform continues to grow, it is expected to have a profound impact on the nation’s youth, empowering them to contribute positively to the economy and society, he stated.

PYMP

The Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) has made significant strides in promoting environmental conservation and eco-friendly behavior in Pakistan.

According to official of PMYP, awareness was created among country’s youth on environmental conservation through its Green Youth Movement.

He said that a total of 137 Green Youth Clubs have been established in various universities across the country, engaging thousands of students in sustainable development and eco-innovation activities.

He said the Green Youth Movement will focus on several key areas, including climate change, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and waste management.

He said the PMYP’s Green Youth Movement was a collaborative effort with the British Council, Higher education Commission, and other stakeholders.

The official said the initiative will also provide training and capacity-building programs for young people, as well as opportunities for networking and collaboration with other stakeholders.

By empowering young Pakistanis to drive sustainable development, The Green Youth Movement aims to contribute to the country’s progress towards achieving these global goals.

The initiative has already gained momentum, with hundreds of young people from across the country expressing interest in joining the movement.

The Green Youth Movement is set to become a major force in promoting sustainable development and green growth in Pakistan, and its impact is expected to be felt for years to come, he stated.

He said that by empowering young Pakistanis to take the lead in environmental conservation, the PMYP’s Green Youth Movement is poised to make a significant impact on the country’s environmental future, he added.

Interest-Free Loans

The government has planned to provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 million to 100,000 young people going abroad for work under the PM Youth Program loan scheme to help young Pakistanis seeking career opportunities abroad.

According to an official, the loan package will include all travel allowances, covering key expenses such as skills training, visa costs, and initial settlement costs.

He said that the loan will be offered with a flexible repayment plan, featuring equal monthly installments spread over a tenure of 7 to 8 years.

Eligible applicants must be between 21 and 45 years old, with a valid job offer or recruitment through licensed Overseas Employment Promoters.

He said this move was designed to empower young Pakistanis to explore global career opportunities, fostering economic growth and development.

By providing financial support, the government aimed to enhance the skills and employability of its youth, ultimately contributing to the country’s progress.

The scheme was expected to have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of young Pakistanis, enabling them to pursue better career opportunities worldwide.

“With this initiative, the government demonstrates its commitment to investing in the country’s future generations and promoting economic development”, he stated.

By supporting its youth, the government hoped to reap long-term benefits, including increased economic activity and a more skilled workforce, and this initiative was a step towards empowering Pakistan’s youth to compete globally, he added.

Overseas Convention

OPF board of Governors member Muhammad Kamran Khan & Overseas Executive member Shaheen Khalid Butt Sunday commended the government’s Overseas Convention, a resounding success with over 1,200 Pakistanis in attendance, for promoting the country’s soft power globally.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, Muhammad Kamran Khan, Member of the OPF Board of Governors, warmly praised the Overseas Convention, terming it a resounding success.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the government’s efforts in organizing the event, which drew over 1,200 Pakistanis from around the globe.

This convention has not only showcased the country’s soft power but also provided a platform for overseas Pakistanis to connect with their roots, Khan added.

The enthusiasm and participation of overseas Pakistanis in the convention are a testament to their love for their homeland,’ Khan said, expressing optimism about the event’s long-term benefits for Pakistan’s global reputation.”

Notably, Khan mentioned that this was the first time such a convention had been held on this scale, making its success all the more remarkable.

Shaheen Khalid Butt, Overseas Executive Member also highlighted the convention’s global reach, stating that participants came from Gulf countries to Africa, representing more than 76 countries.

‘This convention has not only showcased the country’s soft power but also provided a platform for overseas Pakistanis to connect with their roots, Khan added, while Butt emphasized the event’s significance in uniting Pakistanis worldwide.”

Significantly, they noted that overseas Pakistanis rejected anarchic politics and instead united under the banner of love for Pakistan, demonstrating their commitment to the country’s progress and stability.

This unity, they emphasized, sends a strong message about the community’s dedication to Pakistan’s positive global image and development.