GHA sit-in continues against privatization of govt hospitals

A sit-in being staged by Grand Health Alliance (GHA) continued despite the passage of 14 days on Sunday in the Mall Road, Lahore, against the privatisation of government hospitals.

Health workers from Sargodha, Sahiwal, Kasur, and other cities are also taking part in the sit-in.

A heavy contingent of police was also present at the site of the sit-in.

Earlier on April 18, 2025, a clash erupted between police and protesting employees of Grand Health

Alliance when police stopped protesters from moving to the Chief Minister’s House.

According to reports, police used water cannons and tear gas shelling on protesters; as a result, a number of protesters fainted and received injuries. The fainted and injured protesters were given first medical aid in the camp set up by the protesters.