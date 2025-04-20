UAE deputy PM arrives in Islamabad for key two-day visit

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan landed in Islamabad on Sunday for an official visit. He was welcomed by Pakistan’s Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The visit aims to boost cooperation in trade, energy, and regional security. Talks with top Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are scheduled during the two-day stay.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the visit reflects the strong and historic ties between the UAE and Pakistan. Both sides are committed to expanding their partnership.

The leaders will also discuss investment, people-to-people contact, and recent regional developments. Joint projects and future collaboration will be a key part of the discussions.