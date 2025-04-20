NADRA cracks down on fraudsters accessing citizens’ personal data

The National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA) has started taking permanent measures against fraudsters who were accessing personal data of citizens through fake websites. Nadra initially restricted all facilities related to identity documents. Nadra removed PakID from the web portal in order to secure citizens’ data. All identity document facilities were transferred to the PakID mobile application. Citizens, especially Pakistanis living abroad, were facing difficulties in using the website. Fraudsters were accessing personal data of cities through fake websites. In addition, citizens were also being robbed financially by being tricked into making identity documents. Nadra has provided other facilities, including making identity cards and FRC on the PakID mobile application.