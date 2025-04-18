Faysal Quraishi under fire for overacting in ‘Raaja Rani’

Popular actor Faysal Quraishi is facing criticism from viewers following the premiere of HUM TV’s latest drama serial Raaja Rani.

Directed by Amin Iqbal and produced by BJ Productions in collaboration with Momina Duraid, the show features a strong cast including Hina Afridi, Arez Ahmed, Javed Sheikh, and Salma Zafar Asim. The storyline, penned by Sana Zafar, follows the life of a man grappling with mental health issues and emotional immaturity.

However, Faysal Quraishi’s portrayal of the lead character has sparked discontent among drama fans, many of whom are calling the performance overacted and unconvincing.

“He’s a brilliant actor, but this role doesn’t suit him at all,” one fan commented. “Imran Ashraf nailed Bhola’s character because he brought innocence and authenticity. This feels forced.” Social media users pointed out the age mismatch between Quraishi and the character he’s portraying. “Why is a grown man with mature looks playing a childlike role?” asked one viewer.

Another added, “I thought it was a husband-wife scene-then he called her aunty. The casting is completely off.” Some fans suggested that two versions of the character could have worked better.

“They should’ve cast a younger actor for the earlier years and Faysal Quraishi for the older version.”

Critics also noted the heavy makeup and foundation, saying it exaggerated the actor’s age and made the portrayal less believable.

While the drama’s theme tackles sensitive subjects, viewers seem to agree that miscasting can undermine even the strongest storylines.