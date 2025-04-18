Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, April 19, 2025


Even levitating in space, Katy Perry manages to get dunked on

Almost as soon as pop star Katy Perry had returned from a very brief trip to space with a group hosted by Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, the derisive comments started. In Slate, Heather Schwedel wrote: “It was one thing to understand intellectually that Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez’s much hyped ‘all-female’ trip to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket would in actuality only be an underwhelming 11 minutes long. But it was another to watch it play out over a multihour, breathless livestream that culminated with Perry kissing the Earth like a soldier returning from war and not a multimillionaire returning from the world’s shortest influencer trip.” Ellen Cushing, writing for The Atlantic, proclaimed Perry to be the “perfect pop star for a dumb stunt.” Various celebrities, like actress Olivia Wilde and model Emily Ratajkowski, criticized Perry and the Blue Origin flight.

