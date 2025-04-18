Even levitating in space, Katy Perry manages to get dunked on

Almost as soon as pop star Katy Perry had returned from a very brief trip to space with a group hosted by Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, the derisive comments started. In Slate, Heather Schwedel wrote: “It was one thing to understand intellectually that Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez’s much hyped ‘all-female’ trip to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket would in actuality only be an underwhelming 11 minutes long. But it was another to watch it play out over a multihour, breathless livestream that culminated with Perry kissing the Earth like a soldier returning from war and not a multimillionaire returning from the world’s shortest influencer trip.” Ellen Cushing, writing for The Atlantic, proclaimed Perry to be the “perfect pop star for a dumb stunt.” Various celebrities, like actress Olivia Wilde and model Emily Ratajkowski, criticized Perry and the Blue Origin flight.