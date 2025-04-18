YDA move protest to CM Secretariat over hospital outsourcing

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab has decided to move its protest camp from Charing Cross to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. This change aims to strengthen their agitation against the outsourcing of public hospitals. The announcement came on the 11th day of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) protest.

Dr. Shoaib Niazi, president of YDA Punjab, explained that the senior leadership consulted GHA representatives before intensifying their protest. He noted that the government responded inadequately to their concerns during the last 10 days. Consequently, the YDA aims to put more pressure on higher authorities.

Furthermore, Dr. Niazi accused the health secretary of misleading the Chief Minister by providing false information about their demands. He mentioned that, despite the ongoing protests, nobody from the Punjab Assembly had successfully mediated the situation between the employees and the Chief Minister. This lack of response compelled them to change the protest location.

As a result, the YDA has organized a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. They hope this action will compel the government to address the employees’ legitimate demands for better working conditions and job security in public hospitals.