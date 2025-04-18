Roman Reigns hints at retirement amid WrestleMania 41 expectations

Roman Reigns has hinted that his WWE career may be coming to an end. This revelation arrives just before his much-anticipated Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. At the event in Las Vegas, Reigns will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in what promises to be an exciting contest.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Reigns, 39, shared that his current WWE contract will end in less than two years. He stated, “After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max.” This comment suggests he might shift to a less demanding form of entertainment after leaving wrestling.

Reigns has been working fewer matches since signing a new deal in 2022. He competed in only six matches in 2024, indicating a shift in his WWE schedule. With 1,373 career matches to his name, it seems the veteran is ready for new opportunities outside wrestling.

His mention of a “less physical form of entertainment” hints at a possible move into acting. Reigns has already appeared in “The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” Moreover, he also expressed his political views in the interview, stating that strong leadership is vital for the United States. As Reigns prepares for WrestleMania 41, fans wonder how his future in WWE will unfold.