Emily in Paris season 5 starts filming in Rome, but some cast changes ahead

Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris is set to begin filming its fifth season in Rome this May. The new season will also return to Paris later this summer. Lily Collins leads the cast once again, alongside Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, and Eugenio Franceschini.

This season picks up soon after Season 4, focusing on Emily as she heads to Rome to manage Agence Grateau’s Italian office. In Italy, she will encounter new professional challenges and a romantic interest named Marcello, played by Franceschini.

While several main cast members return, Camille Razat, who played Camille in the first four seasons, will not be back. Additionally, the future of Thalia Besson’s character, Geneviève, remains unclear. Other returning stars include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park.

The upcoming season promises beautiful scenes set in a fictional village near Rome and will revisit familiar Parisian locations as well. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron humorously emphasized France’s desire to keep the show filming in the country. Fans can expect Season 5 to premiere on Netflix later this year.