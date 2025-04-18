Mumbai Indians dominate at home: Analyzing their bowling strategy against SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) may be struggling overall, but they excel at home with a 58.8% win rate. Only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have better records at home. While other teams are adjusting, MI has mastered their approach, forming a strong bowling lineup.

In their recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), MI bowled first on a tricky pitch. This pitch had previously allowed KKR to defend a low score against MI, proving challenging for aggressive batters like SRH. Winning the toss set MI up for success, allowing them to implement their bowling strategy effectively.

MI’s seamers primarily focused on either full or short deliveries, with 64% of balls bowled outside the usual length area. Trent Boult executed full deliveries well, while Jasprit Bumrah mixed in variations. Hardik Pandya aimed for middle lengths, but struggled in his final over.

Ultimately, MI’s strategy paid off, as SRH batters struggled to find their timing. MI’s bowlers limited runs effectively, while SRH faced their seventh defeat in eight away games. MI seems to have found their groove at home, unlocking a winning formula.