US weapons abandoned in Afghanistan now in hands of militants

A recent report reveals that militants now possess many US weapons left behind in Afghanistan. In 2021, the Taliban gained control of about one million US-made weapons and military equipment. Over half a million of these items are now reported as “unaccounted” for, sparking concerns about their potential use by extremist groups.

Sources indicate that the Taliban admitted to losing around 500,000 weapons during a UN Security Council meeting last year. These missing weapons include sophisticated firearms like M4 and M16 rifles. The United Nations has also found that Al-Qaeda affiliates are gaining access to these arms, either directly or through the black market.

Despite the alarming reports, Hamdullah Fitrat, a Taliban deputy spokesperson, denied any claims of missing weapons. He insisted that all arms were securely stored. However, a UN report counters this claim, revealing an underground arms market thriving in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover.

Former US officials noted that tracking these weapons has been challenging. The US government has struggled to keep accurate records of the military equipment supplied to Afghanistan. As concerns about the spread of weapons increase, questions about their recovery remain unclear and politically charged.