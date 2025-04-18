Full court deliberates on proposal to revise fee for counsel appointed at state expense

A full court meeting was held on Thursday at the Supreme Court under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Justice Yahya Afridi Chief Justice of Pakistan. It was attended by all the Hon’ble Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Hon’ble Chief Justice commenced the session by welcoming the Hon’ble Judges and outlining the agenda aimed at enhancing the administrative efficiency and smooth functioning of the Court. Among the key agenda items, the full court deliberated on the proposal to revise the legal/professional fees for counsel appointed at State expense. The recommendations of the Pakistan Bar Council regarding the enrolment of former Hon’ble Judges of the High Courts as Advocates of the Supreme Court, the matter of Right to Access to Information, Asset Declaration process and the draft Supreme Court Rules, 2025 were deliberated upon and appropriate directions were issued. All the Hon’ble Judges gave their candid and valuable input. The forum specially appreciated the working of the Supreme Court Rules Amendment Committee and the office of the Registrar.