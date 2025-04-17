Salman Khan looks battle-ready in viral post after death threat

Bollywood Dabang superstar Salman Khan has gone viral once again, this time by breaking his silence following a death threat with a powerful display of strength.

Mere hours after the threat was reported, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a series of intense workout photos, showcasing his sculpted biceps and chiselled physique.

Wearing a fitted tank vest, Salman Khan looked every bit the fitness icon his fans admire. His caption, “Thank u for the motivation,” was widely interpreted as a subtle yet bold response to the threat, sparking a flurry of viral reactions across social media.

The post quickly went viral, drawing in comments from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Actor Ranveer Singh chimed in with a simple yet powerful “Hard Hard,” while admirers flooded the post with praise. One fan commented, “The fitness icon is back,” while another wrote, “BhaiJaan will rise like never before – prepare YOURSELF.”

Many others couldn’t get enough of the viral moment, with one saying, “Age has no limitation. You are a legend, sir.”

Another viral comment noted, “Tiger form mei aa raha hai vapis,” suggesting that Salman Khan is gearing up for something major, possibly his next film.

The viral post also reignited discussions about Salman Khan’s next project, especially after the lukewarm reception to his recent release, Sikandar.

Earlier, Dabang Khan received a fresh death threat as he was warned that his vehicle would be blown up using a bomb.

According to Indian media outlets, the threatening message was sent via WhatsApp to the official number of the Worli Transport Department.

In the message, the sender warned that Salman Khan would be targeted at his residence and that his vehicle would be blown up. Following the fresh death threat, police registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify the individual behind the threat to the Bollywood superstar.

Salman Khan has been the target of repeated death threats over the years, which have been largely linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.