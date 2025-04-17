Haider Mustehsan makes history for Pakistan at Coachella 2025

Haider Mustehsan is making waves on the international music scene, proudly representing Pakistan at one of the world’s biggest and most iconic music festivals, Coachella.

Performing alongside Indo Warehouse on the Gobi Stage, his appearance marks a landmark achievement for Pakistani music on a global platform.

This electrifying performance resonated with audiences from all over the world, highlighting the dynamic fusion of South Asian sounds and modern music. Haider’s spotlight moment at Coachella is not just a personal triumph but also a significant milestone for Pakistan’s growing presence in the global music industry.

As the brother of renowned singer Momina Mustehsan, Haider is continuing to carve his own niche in the music world. His performance at Coachella has garnered attention and praise for its rich cultural diversity and the unique blend of sounds he brought to the stage. This achievement is a proud moment for Pakistan, as it signifies the country’s increasing recognition and influence in the global music landscape. Haider’s appearance at Coachella wasn’t just about showcasing his talent but also about promoting Pakistani culture and music on an international stage.