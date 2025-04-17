Babar Azam’s reaction to Zubab in viral clip sparks criticism

Pakistani cricket star Babar Azam is once again in the spotlight – but this time, it’s not for his performance on the field.

A recent video featuring Babar alongside model and actress Zubab Rana has gone viral, sparking a storm of reactions across social media.

In the clip, which appears to be from a public event, Babar Azam can be seen sitting beside Zubab Rana. However, it was his seemingly awkward expression and reserved body language that caught fans’ attention, leading to a flurry of online commentary.

Some users joked about Babar’s demeanor, with comments like, “Babar, control your emotions!” and “He’s giving hairstylist vibes.” Others speculated that he looked shy or uncomfortable, possibly not used to such proximity with showbiz personalities.

One fan wrote, “Babar doesn’t even have the confidence to be a superstar – really sad,” while another added, “He looks jealous or uneasy here.” On the other hand, many fans jumped to his defence, suggesting that Babar was simply maintaining professionalism and his usually reserved nature. The video has sparked a broader discussion on social media about the contrast between cricketers and entertainment figures and the pressures public figures face in managing public perceptions. While Babar Azam, known for his calm demeanor, hasn’t addressed the clip, his fans continue to express support for the star, especially as he navigates a dip in form on the pitch.