Poo Bear says ‘I pray for Justin Bieber’ amid ongoing rumours

Poo Bear just wants the best for Justin Bieber. The producer and songwriter expressed his sympathy for the “Sorry” singer amid ongoing speculation about Justin’s personal life. “Whatever he’s going through,” Poo Bear told The Hollywood Reporter as part of the outlet’s investigative feature on Justin’s well-being published April 16. “I pray for him and hope he’s OK.” His show of support for the 31-year-old-who Poo Bear collaborated with on no less than four albums, co-writing several of Justin’s number one hits like “Despacito,” “I’m the One,” “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?”-comes amid rumors about Justin that have surfaced over the last several months, ranging from state of his and Hailey Bieber’s marriage and changes to his inner circle. However, while The Hollywood Reporter’s lengthy piece details a number of the rumors pertaining to Justin’s well-being, including alleging financial troubles, his rep stressed that couldn’t be further from the truth. “Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress,” the rep told the outlet, “either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality.”