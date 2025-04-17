Nawabshah sizzles at 50 degrees Celsius

A severe heatwave has gripped the city and its surroundings with temperatures soaring to a blistering 50°C, matching the record set in April 2018. The extreme weather conditions have disrupted daily life, with residents struggling to cope under the intense heat. Adding to the misery, the electricity supply has been highly unstable, playing hide and seek throughout the day. Many areas faced power outages lasting more than 8 hours, leaving people without fans, air conditioners, or even access to clean drinking water. Doctors have issued warnings to the public, urging them to stay indoors during peak hours, avoid direct exposure to the sun, and increase their intake of cold water to prevent heatstroke. With the mercury rising, ice vendors and ice cream parlors have witnessed a surge in customers. Crowds of heat-stricken citizens are seen flocking to these spots, seeking some relief from the scorching sun. Authorities have yet to announce any emergency measures, as residents continue to bear the brunt of the intense weather.