Auqaf minister takes notice of death of girl at shrine

Provincial Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, took notice of the unfortunate death of a young female came from Multan, Punjab, at the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ashabi in Makli. Acting promptly on the Minister’s directives, Auqaf Department Manager Gul Hassan Chohan arranged an air-conditioned ambulance to transport the deceased’s body to her native village in Multan. The provincial minister also extended financial assistance to the bereaved family.

Expressing deep sorrow over the passing of the young pilgrim, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi prayed for her forgiveness and eternal peace. He directed the department officials to remain in constant contact with the grieving family until the body reaches its destination, ensuring they face no difficulties during the journey.

Minister Shirazi reaffirmed the department’s commitment to the welfare of pilgrims, stating that providing necessary facilities to visitors at shrines is among the top priorities of the Auqaf Department. He assured that no pilgrim would be left unattended or unsupported in times of need.