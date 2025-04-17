Heavy vehicles banned in Karachi during daytime

Authorities in Karachi have imposed a two-month ban on the movement of heavy transport vehicles during daytime hours, aiming to address worsening traffic congestion and road safety risks. The restriction, enacted under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, will be in force from April 17 to June 16, 2025, according to a notification issued by Karachi Division Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi. “The move aims to protect human lives and ensure smooth traffic flow,” said Commissioner Naqvi, underscoring the urgency of mitigating gridlock in the metropolis. Under the new rules, all heavy vehicles-including dumpers transporting construction material-are prohibited from city roads between 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. However, vehicles delivering essential goods such as water, food, medical supplies, edible oil, and medical gases are exempt. Even so, operators of exempted vehicles have been encouraged to move during off-peak hours to minimise disruption. Law enforcement and traffic officials have been authorised to take legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those who violate the directive.