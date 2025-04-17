Governor calls for national consensus to strengthen democracy

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has called for national consensus for strengthening democratic system and to uphold the country socio-economic development. He urged the lawyers community to continue playing their active role in strengthening democracy through political activities.

Addressing the Rawalpindi Bar Association here on Thursday, Sardar Salim Haider Khan underlined the need for collective efforts to put the country on the right path leading to peace and success.

“Unfortunately Pakistan is at the position where it should be, because of poor democracy and massive unacceptance of the election results”, he said while underlining the root causes of the country’s hampered progress.

The governor called all the political parties to gather at a one-point agenda to serve Pakistan, a God gifted land.

“Like lawyers in this hall are united despite differences in their political alignment, all the political parties must also sit together for strength and peace of the country”, he added.

Addressing electoral concerns, he observed that losing candidates often raised allegations of rigging, leading to protests that hinder governance.

He called for systemic reforms to prevent such disputes and urged all political parties to work together to strengthen parliamentary democracy and ensure transparent elections.

Sardar Salim acknowledged the unwavering support of the District Bar during difficult times, recalling how their active role in the general elections-2008 played a crucial part in his success, describing it as a challenging electoral battle.

He emphasized that true politics lies in upholding principles even in adversity.

The Governor praised the legal fraternity of the lawyers for their historic struggle to uphold the rule of law.

Sardar Salim described PPP as a party of workers, noting that its leadership had honored him with the governorship as a dedicated party member. He pointed out that PPP has consistently empowered ordinary citizens, from rickshaw drivers to senator, and elevated loyal workers such as Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to the office of Prime Minister.

He also recalled the challenges faced by the PPP-led government formed in 2008, which had to repeatedly contend with no-confidence motions, which he described as politically motivated conspiracies.

Paying tribute to the legacy of PPP’s founding leaders, he said “Leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto are rare figures who emerge once in centuries”.

He congratulated President Bar, Sardar Manzar Bashir and his elected team, the executive body and the lawyers community for having such a vibrant democracy in the Bar elections.

Sardar Manzar Bashir, President Bar and others also addressed on the occasion and commended the role of the governor he is playing to bridge up the political gaps among various parties.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Bar, the governor was warmly welcomed by the Bar’s Executive Body and the People’s Layers Forum (PLF) leadership.