Pak-China Friendship hospital opens dermatology department

The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) inaugurated a dermatology department at the China-aided Pak-China Friendship Hospital. GDA Director General Saif Ullah Khaitaran unveiled the department during a ceremony attended by officials and local residents. The department’s skin specialists offer expertise in genetics, immunology, melanoma, oral disease, pathology, pediatrics, pharmacology, public health, and surgery. They will also perform Mohs micrographic surgery, laser surgery, cosmetic surgery, and other dermatologic surgical procedures. People in Gwadar requiring complex care for skin disorders can access treatment through the hospital’s Department of Dermatology for conditions including blistering diseases, bullous pemphigoid, burning mouth syndrome, connective tissue disease, and contact dermatitis. Diagnostic procedures, such as skin biopsies and specimen collection for bacterial, fungal, and viral infections, are also handled by the department. Additionally, it offers telemedicine services for patients in remote areas. During the ceremony, GDA Director General Khaitaran announced plans to open gastroenterology, cardiology, and neurology departments in the hospital. He noted that the hospital, a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will be enhanced with significant additional infrastructure, including a medical college and other allied health facilities. This follows other recent advancements at the hospital. In February, the Urology department introduced Endourology (minimally invasive surgery using a camera), a first for the facility. The hospital also recently began performing modern laser surgery to remove bladder stones. The Pak-China Friendship Hospital, regulated by the GDA and managed by the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), serves not only Gwadar but the wider Balochistan region, providing advanced healthcare locally. Medical staff and therapists benefit from modern facilities within the building, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.