Pakistanis martyred in Iran laid to rest in Bahawalpur

A special flight carrying dead bodies of the eight Pakistani labourers martyred in Sistan province of Iran landed at Bahawalpur Airport on Thursday morning where their funeral prayers were offered. Five martyrs belonged to Khanqah Sharif area of Bahawalpur, two from Ahmadpur Sharqia and one was from Musafir Khana area if Mubarakpur. Later, the dead bodies, shifted to their native areas through ambulances where their Namaz-i-Janaza were offered. A large number of people attended the funeral prayers and burial. The deceased were motor mechanics and worked in a workshop in Iran’s Sistan province. The funeral prayers of Danish, Dilshad, Jaffer, Naeem and Nasir were offered at a high school in Khanqah Sharif area of Bahawalpur. Namaz-i-Janaza of two of the slain who belonged to Ahmadpur Sharqia including Muhammad Jamshed was offered. Funeral of Nasir, who got married only 18 months ago and was away from home for the last one year, was offered in Mubarakpur. The victims had been tied up and shot dead by unidentified gunmen at a workshop in the Mehrestan district of Iran on April 12. They had been working in the area for nearly five years as motor mechanics.