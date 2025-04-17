NAB chief honours officials for ‘professional integrity’

In a notable gesture, the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has acknowledged the outstanding professional conduct of Mr. Jahanzeb Akbar, Assistant Registrar (Housing-V), by sending a Letter of Appreciation to the Chief Secretary, Punjab. “It has been recommended that this commendation be officially incorporated into the officer’s service record.”

According to the details, NAB has conducted an Inquiry against officials of the “Official Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, the Revenue Department, and others”.

The Inquiry proceedings uncovered that a land measuring 204 Kanals and 3 Marlas – valued at billions of rupees, located in Mouza Manak and Mouza Bhai Kot, Tehsil Raiwind, District Lahore – had been illegally and unlawfully transferred to M/s Bahria Town. However, owing to the timely reporting of the fraudulent activity by Assistant Registrar (Housing-V) to the concerned Circle Registrar.

As a result, thereof, the entire land has been successfully restored during the Inquiry proceedings, restoring it to the rightful ownership of the Official Employees Cooperative Housing Society. This Bureau acknowledges and appreciates the commendable efforts of the said Officer for his proactive role in reporting the case.

The Chairman NAB has highly commended Mr. Jahanzeb Akbar’s proactive approach, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law. In recognition of his commendable performance, a Letter of Appreciation has been formally conveyed to Chief Secretary, Punjab. The letter further highlights that such dedication should serve as a source of inspiration for all government officers to remain vigilant in safeguarding public interests. It has been proposed that this acknowledgment be preserved in the officer’s ‘official service record’ as a token of merit and motivation.