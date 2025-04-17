PM Shehbaz pledges equal growth for all provinces, launches major projects in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to equal development across all provinces. He emphasized that the progress of each federating unit means progress for the entire country. The Prime Minister made these remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass in Islamabad on Thursday.

He highlighted an increase in development funds for Balochistan, including the dualization of the N-25 Highway, expected to finish within two years. PM Shehbaz said this shows the government’s will to develop Balochistan with national resources. He also pointed to the recent Fitch Ratings upgrade as evidence of the government’s strong performance.

During the event, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange and praised the ongoing beautification projects in the capital. He urged that these improvements should continue to enhance the city’s image and infrastructure.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the underpass will be completed in 35 days. He also mentioned the construction of a new Blue Area parking plaza, part of efforts to reduce traffic and improve access in commercial areas.