Kashf Foundation Celebrates 30 Years of Empowering Women Entrepreneurs with Landmark Awards Ceremony in Lahore



30th Anniversary Kashf Women Entrepreneurship Awards 2025 Recognizes Trailblazers Driving Economic Transformation

Lahore, April 16, 2025 – Kashf Foundation, Pakistan’s trailblazing microfinance institution dedicated to economic empowerment, proudly hosted the 30th Anniversary Kashf Women Entrepreneurship Awards 2025 at Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore. This prestigious event was hosted by the iconic Sania Saeed, honoring three decades of groundbreaking work in enabling female entrepreneurs and fostering inclusive growth across the nation.

Presided over by Chief Guest Ms. Sultana Siddiqui, President & Founder of HUM Network Ltd., and Ms. Roshaneh Zafar, Founder & Managing Director of Kashf Foundation, the awards spotlighted 12 extraordinary women entrepreneurs. Winners were recognized across categories such as Sustainability, Innovation, Heritage Craft Preservation, and Community Impact—demonstrating the vital role of women-led enterprises in reshaping Pakistan’s socio-economic fabric.

“For three decades, Kashf has championed women who defy barriers to build businesses and uplift communities,” said Ms. Roshaneh Zafar. “This anniversary is a testament to their resilience and a call to amplify their voices globally. Pakistani women are internationally competitive, showcasing their excellence through relentless drive and remarkable talent on the global stage.”

The ceremony commenced with a reflective opening on Kashf Foundation’s 30-year journey of transformation, followed by compelling keynote addresses by Ms. Zafar and Ms. Siddiqui. A thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Power Remix”, moderated by renowned actor and director Omair Rana, featured visionary leaders including Ms. Maheen Rahman (CEO, InfraZamin), Ms. Fatima Asad-Said (CEO Abacus), Ms. Andleeb Abbas (CEO FranklinCovey Pakistan) and Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram (CEO, Sehat Kahani), offering diverse perspectives on gender, innovation and financial inclusion.

A key highlight of the evening was the Awards Presentation, which celebrated the resilience and ingenuity of women entrepreneurs across Pakistan. This was followed by a candid fireside chat led by Ms. Zafar, exploring the personal stories of award recipients and the far-reaching influence their ventures have had on communities.

The award evening concluded with the exclusive preview launch of a commemorative song, marking 30 years of Kashf’s legacy and symbolizing the foundation’s enduring impact on the empowerment and advancement of women across Pakistan.

“Women entrepreneurs are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy,” added Ms. Sultana Siddiqui. “By celebrating their achievements, we inspire future generations to dream bigger.”