Babar Azam’s struggles raise concerns among former players

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s star batsman, is facing a significant slump in performance. Since early last year, he has struggled with poor form and low confidence. Formerly celebrated as a top player, Babar has not scored a century in over 43 months, leading to criticism from fans and former cricketers alike. His recent exclusion from the team for the ODI and T20 series highlights his ongoing difficulties.

Former captain Zaheer Abbas believes Babar needs to address his ego and seek advice from experienced players. He recalls how former Indian batsman Azharuddin improved after changing his grip following a discussion with him. Zaheer points out that Babar’s stance at the crease seems too closed, affecting his ability to adjust quickly to the ball.

Rashid Latif, another ex-captain, offers a different view, stating that Babar hasn’t been able to find ways to cope with pressure. He mentions a lack of proper mentoring in the dressing room, suggesting Babar needs to evolve his game to get out of this situation.

Shoaib Mohammad, also an experienced cricketer, shares that teams have learned to exploit Babar’s weaknesses. He observes frustration in Babar’s batting, especially when boundaries aren’t coming. He advises Babar to focus on building his innings with singles and doubles. To combat the mental pressure, Shoaib suggests that Babar consider seeking help from a psychologist.