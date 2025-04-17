United beat Sultans by 47 runs

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs in the seventh match of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The toss was delayed by 45 minutes due to a wet outfield following early evening showers.

After being put to bat by Multan Sultans, Islamabad United scored 202 runs for eight wickets.

The opening pair of Farhan and Andries Gous gave United a solid platform to amass a massive total by putting together 45 runs in 4.4 overs.

However, Multan Sultan could score 155 runs in reply

This is the third consecutive victory for Islamabad United in the tournament.

Islamabad United XI: Shadab Khan (Captain) Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Azam Khan (WK), Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Multan Sultans XI: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain & WK), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.