Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as SC judge

Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge Ali Baqar Najafi on Wednesday took oath as a Supreme Court judge days after his nomination by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). The oath-taking ceremony comes a day after Najafi was appointed the apex court judge by President Asif Ali Zardari, as the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Tuesday. “In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 read with clause (8) of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge Lahore High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date he makes oath of his office,” read the notification. Born in Lahore on September 15, 1963, Najafi’s academic foundation was laid at the Government Muslim Model School in his hometown, followed by a Bachelor of Science degree from Government College, Lahore. He furthered his legal education at Punjab University Law College, graduating with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 1989.