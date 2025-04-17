Shekells handed first start as England change nine

Centre Jade Shekells will earn her first start for England as one of nine changes made by John Mitchell for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland in Leicester.

Gloucester-Hartpury’s Shekells, 28, was part of the GB Sevens squad at last year’s Olympics in Paris and made her Red Roses debut off the bench against Italy in round one.

Former England captain Marlie Packer, who is one try away from 50 for her country, also has not featured since the opening-round win over Italy in York and returns to start at open-side flanker.

Zoe Aldcroft replaced Packer as England captain in January and remains the only Red Roses player to start every game this championship after being named at blind-side flanker.

Maddie Feaunati was a standout performer in the opening two rounds before the return of Alex Matthews in the comfortable win over Ireland last Saturday, but the 22-year-old Exeter Chief is back to start at number eight.

Lock Rosie Galligan replaces Morwenna Talling to partner Abbie Ward in the second row, while props Sarah Bern and Kelsey Clifford are rewarded with starts following their tries off the bench in Cork.

Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir drop to the replacements, and with Amy Cockayne going for a scan on her pectoral muscle, Saracens hooker May Campbell is named on the bench to possibly make her third England appearance.

Scotland come into the fixture off the back of a disappointing 25-17 home defeat by Italy, meaning their only victory this championship was a narrow win over Wales in round one.

Following three bonus-point wins, victory for England in Leicester on Saturday, with defeat for second-placed France in Italy, would guarantee their seventh Six Nations title in a row, before a home Rugby World Cup which starts in August.