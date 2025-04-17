Pakistan Juniors vs Oman Series was Dar Hockey Academy show

Oman’s national team played a four-match series against the Pakistan Juniors, with two matches held in Lahore and two in Islamabad. The Pakistan Juniors emerged victorious in the series, winning 3-1. The 20-member Pakistan team included no fewer than six players from Dar Hockey Academy, the country’s leading hockey training facility. These players were: Sufyan Khan (Bannu), Rao Aqueel (Khoiwala, District Khanewal), goalkeeper Faizan Janjua (Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi), Muhammad Ahmad (Khoiwala, Khanewal), M. Aleem (Peer Mahal, District Toba Tek Singh), and Aisam Hyder (Kot Radha Kishan, District Kasur). Sufyan Khan, topping the scoring chart with seven goals, was the cherry on the cake. The drag flicker, who was named the FIH Emerging Player of the Year 2024, scored in every match, including a hat-trick in the first game.