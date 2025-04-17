New Aladdin film swaps magic lamp for a cursed monkey’s paw

The classic story of Aladdin is being reimagined as a dark horror film titled Aladdin: The Monkey’s Paw, turning the magical world of wishes into something far more sinister.

This new adaptation gives the familiar tale a modern, supernatural edge and it’s nothing like the version you grew up with.

According to Deadline, the film is being directed by Bradley Stryker, known for Terrifier 3, who will also star in the lead role. The project is a collaboration between Empire Studios, Every Entertainment and 8th Law Pictures. In this version, Aladdin is a young man living in modern-day London. He inherits a mysterious monkey’s paw an ancient object believed to grant wishes. But instead of happiness, each wish brings a horrifying price. As people around him begin to suffer under its curse, Aladdin must face a growing darkness and a demonic force that thrives on every wish made. Alongside Stryker, the cast includes Nick Sagar, Ricky Norwood and Montana Manning. The script was written by Charley McDougall.

Speaking about the Aladdin horror film, Stryker said, “It’s all about the highs and lows of our dreams and what happens when those dreams come at a terrifying cost. This film is intense, entertaining, and truly unsettling.” Writer McDougall added, “This story has been with us for a long time. It’s not just a horror film – it’s emotional, sharp and full of dread in all the right ways. We’re building a whole world around the legend of the monkey’s paw.”

The original Aladdin is based on an Arabic folktale from One Thousand and One Nights, meaning it now belongs in the public domain just like Winnie the Pooh and Steamboat Willie. That gives filmmakers the freedom to take the story in unexpected and eerie new directions.