Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan broke down while recording ‘Dulhe ka sehra’

Even decades after his passing, memories of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan continue to move fans and artists alike.

The legendary Pakistani singer, renowned for his unmatched contributions to Qawwali, classical and Ghazal music, is remembered not only for his powerful voice but also for the depth of emotion he poured into every performance.

Recently, acclaimed Indian lyricist Sameer Anjaan appeared on The Lallantop Show, where he shared a deeply personal and touching anecdote about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s emotional vulnerability while recording the now-iconic wedding song Dulhe Ka Sehra for a Bollywood film.

“We were honoured to meet Nusrat Sahab when he visited Mumbai,” Sameer said. “When composer Nadeem asked if he could sing for our film, Nusrat Sahab said, ‘I’ll sing only if I like the song.’ After hearing the composition, he agreed and asked us to book the studio.”

But what followed during the recording was unforgettable.

“Each time he sang the line ‘Main Teri Baahon Ke Jhoolay Mein Pali, Babul’, he cried. Not once or twice, but over a hundred times,” Sameer revealed. “We asked him to rest, but he insisted, ‘If I sing it today, all my emotions will be in it.'”

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan later confided that the lyrics reminded him of his daughter, making the moment profoundly personal.

The story underscores the emotional depth the maestro brought to his art – not just singing but living every word. Even in a professional setting, his connection to the lyrics reflected his sincerity and the heartbreak of a father imagining his daughter leaving home. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan passed away in 1997 due to multiple health issues, but his music and soul-stirring stories like these continue to resonate with millions around the world.