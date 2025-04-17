Naeema calls out ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ co-stars for fake friendships

Naeema Butt became a household name after her powerful portrayal of Rubab in the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Her bold, confident character added depth and drama to the story, making her one of the standout stars of the show. Since then, Naeema has continued to win over fans with her strong performances and fierce on-screen presence. Recently, she made an appearance on Samaa TV’s show Gup Shab, where she opened up about the dark side of showbiz — particularly the superficial friendships that exist in the entertainment industry. Speaking frankly, Naeema said, “What I’ve observed in this industry is that many of these friendships are only for Instagram. They look appealing in pictures, but in reality, there’s nothing genuine behind them.” She didn’t stop there. Naeema called out her Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum co-stars, sharing that some of them pretended to be her friends on social media but behaved very differently in person. “They acted like they were close to me online, but in real life, they were trying to push me off the stage during events,” she said.