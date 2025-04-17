‘Pakistan Will Prevail’

Yesterday’s horrific IED blast in Mastung, which claimed the lives of three Balochistan Constabulary personnel and injured many more, serves as a stark and recurring tragedy. While Balochistan has long borne the brunt of Pakistan’s struggle against terrorism, its people enduring a disproportionate share of loss and suffering, the path to a lasting resolution demands more than just enduring.

Indeed, while past sacrifices haven’t consistently translated into the fundamental reforms needed to address the deep-seated issues, recent pronouncements suggest a potential shift in approach. Addressing a jam-packed convention centre in Islamabad, our army chief thundered, “Even ten generations of terrorists cannot destabilise Pakistan.”However, in ordinary times, one might be forgiven for a cynical retort: words alone cannot heal the wounds of a marginalized populace.

There’s an important shift, however, in the tone of recent discussions. For the first time, it seems that the state is finally willing to face the core issue at hand: it’s not about whether Pakistan can withstand these attacks – it’s about when the state will confront the real causes behind this violence.

The national consensus to deal decisively with terrorists remains rock solid. Since 2001, Pakistan has tragically lost over 70,000 lives to terrorism, including 2,236 fatalities in 2024 alone. Our streets, schools, mosques, and checkpoints have all been stained with the blood of innocent lives. But still, the state’s focus must now juggle an ironhanded approach to militancy with a sympathetic ear to Balochistan’s unique struggles.

The reality could not get any starker. A province rich in natural resources suffers from the highest unemployment rate in the country, as basic services like healthcare and education remain a distant promise. Islamabad’s recent steps to initiate dialogue with Baloch leaders amid targetted development packages are welcoming developments, but they would have to evolve into tangible, substantive action if we actually wish to see a change in the tide.

The challenge before the state is multifaceted: securing its citizens through effective, intelligence-driven operations that uphold the rule of law and human rights, while simultaneously building trust by ensuring real equity and constitutional inclusion. The terrorist elements that plague Balochistan thrive on the fertile ground of alienation and discontent. It would not take much to ensure that the future of Baloch youth is within the fold of the state, not against it.

Army Chief General Munir could not have enunciated it more brilliantly that terrorism cannot break us.

Pakistan will prevail, but only if we confront these challenges with the determination to rebuild, not just resist. *