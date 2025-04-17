KP announces free school bags, books for students

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a major education-focused initiative, deciding to provide free school bags and books to students enrolled in public schools across the province.

According to K-P’s Information Adviser Barrister Saif, the provincial cabinet has given approval to fund the distribution of free school bags, while budget allocation for free textbooks has also been sanctioned.

The move is part of a broader strategy to ease financial pressure on low-income families and to enhance school enrollment and retention.

Additionally, the annual budget for the Parents-Teacher Council (PTC) has been increased from Rs5 billion to Rs7 billion.

In a statement, Barrister Saif emphasised that the K-P government, under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, is committed to fulfilling the educational vision of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by taking practical steps to uplift the province’s education sector.

In a political overtone, Barrister Saif also urged Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to replicate the K-P model, stating, “We want children in Punjab to be prosperous and educated too. Instead of focusing on TikTok videos, work on real reform agendas like Ali Amin’s.”