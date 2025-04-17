Calls for transparency in construction of Jinnah Medical Complex

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ensure complete transparency at every stage of the construction of Jinnah Medical Complex. Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, he instructed that consultants and contractors for design, supervision and construction be hired through international tendering. The Prime Minister said he will personally oversee all stages of the construction of Jinnah Medical Complex. He said it will be a state-of-the-art hospital providing the best medical facilities and advanced research tools. The meeting was informed that PC-I for the project will soon be finalized in consultation with all stakeholders. An initial capital of 3.5 billion rupees has been transferred to the trust fund established for the construction of the medical complex. Over one thousand bed medical complex will feature nine Centers of Excellence.