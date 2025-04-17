Chinese firm explores partnership avenues at NUST

Mr Yang Jie, Executive Director and Chairman of China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), along with a high-level delegation, visited the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to explore opportunities for collaboration in research, innovation, and emerging technologies. Upon arrival, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC), Dr Rizwan Riaz warmly received the guests.

During a comprehensive briefing on NUST, he emphasised NUST’s strong focus on international collaboration and its robust ecosystem fostering academia-industry linkages. Following the briefing, the delegation toured the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), engaging with R&D firms and startups developing cutting-edge solutions in AI, Cyber Security, and Ed-Tech. They also visited SINES, Pakistan’s first interdisciplinary research cluster at NUST, and the Center of Emerging Technologies, including the National Center of AI.

During the course of visit, both sides engaged in detailed discussions on possible collaborations in emerging technologies, and innovation-driven initiatives. The visiting dignitaries were shown successful examples of industrial collaboration and were proposed similar ideas like labs, projects, trainings, etc to create a meaningful collaboration framework. Mr Jie agreed to the need for concrete steps to enhance collaboration between the two organisations, especially in the areas like 6G, AI and Supercomputing.