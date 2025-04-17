LWMC keeps Ferozewala clean on Easter

In light of the Easter celebrations, Tehsil Ferozewala witnessed exemplary cleanliness and sanitation efforts carried out by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. These initiatives were aligned with the provincial government’s flagship “Suthra Punjab” campaign and the ongoing PACE Evergreen Initiative to ensure a clean and peaceful environment for the Christian community.

LWMC teams worked around the clock to ensure timely waste collection, mechanical sweeping, and provision of clean surroundings across key areas of the tehsil.

Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, Shahid Imran Marth, personally visited field sites to review the sanitation arrangements and expressed satisfaction over the efforts made. He reaffirmed that providing a clean and healthy environment for all citizens, especially during important religious events, is a top priority of the Punjab government.

Citizens are urged to support cleanliness efforts by responsibly disposing of waste, refraining from littering in public spaces, and cooperating with sanitation teams.

Tehsil Ferozewala continues to set an example through its commitment to cleanliness and civic responsibility, emerging as a model for other regions under the “Suthra Punjab” vision.