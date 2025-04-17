JUI-F chief terms KP’s minerals bill against provincial autonomy

As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s mines and minerals bill continues to draw criticism from friends and foes alike, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Wednesday that the legislation was “unacceptable” for his party and termed it against the provincial autonomy.

“Not only Centre, but international powers are also seizing our resources,” Maulana Fazl alleged while addressing a press conference in Peshawar today.

Calling upon rulers to keep provincial autonomy in mind, the cleric said that any bill must not be adopted by the KP Assembly in violation of the 18th Amendment. He also warned rulers that his party would take to streets if they failed to take sensible decisions.

The JUI-F chief said the federal government adopted an alternative way to achieve its desired goals, as well as devised such legislations which affected the country’s judiciary.

Fazl alleged that provinces had been forced into passing such legislation and mining authorities were being constituted to utilise their resources.

The cleric urged the Centre to do businesses with the province while respecting their autonomy under the 18th Amendment. He also alleged that international powers were being given way to seize the national resources.

He said that they would neither allow global powers nor federal government to own the provincial resources.

“If any country wants to make investment, then it must seek the provincial government’s permission on its conditions via the Centre,” said Fazl, adding that the national interests and resources must be protected.

Regarding deteriorating law and order situation in KP, Fazl recommended the government to hold negotiations with Afghanistan. He also demanded to devise a procedure for the repatriation of Afghan refugees.

He went on to say that Afghan refugees were also forced out of Pakistan in 2017. If 1.5 millions refugees are unregistered, then they would suggest to help them to register in the country, he added.

Fazl’s statement came after incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan who ordered his party not to approve the legislation without his approval until he discusses its contents with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and consult other political leaders.