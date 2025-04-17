Pearson Education honours Pakistan education consultants

Pearson Education Limited, a global leader in education and assessment, hosted its annual prize distribution ceremony in Lahore to honour the exceptional performance of education consultants from across Pakistan. The event recognized those with the highest number of PTE Academic test bookings, celebrating their contributions to international education and student mobility.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of: Ms. Ipek Aydin – Director PTE for the Middle East, Pakistan, Turkey, and Africa, Steve O’Farrell – Senior Learning Consultant and PTE Master Trainer, Mr. Waqar Shah – Deputy General Manager, Pearson Pakistan as well as key team members Amir Sohail and Syed Ali Iqbal, along with renowned educationists and industry professionals.

PTE Academic, Pearson’s computer-based English language proficiency test, continues to be a preferred choice for students and individuals seeking academic and immigration opportunities around the globe. The recent launch of PTE Core in 2024 has further facilitated test takers aiming to migrate to Canada, offering a streamlined and effective testing solution.

During the ceremony, both Ms. Ipek Aydin and Mr. Waqar Shah expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the top-performing partners, applauding their dedication, resilience, and role in helping thousands of test takers fulfill their aspirations. They reaffirmed Pearson’s commitment to supporting partners and expanding access to global education pathways.

The event highlighted Pearson’s mission to celebrate excellence and strengthen its partner network. A total of 23 high achievers and 4 top-performing partners were awarded in Platinum, Gold, Silver, and bronze categories, representing cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Swat, Peshawar, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Multan, Sargodha, Karachi, Faisalabad, Bhalwal, Wazirabad, and Rahim Yar Khan.