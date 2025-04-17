Sindh, ADB partner to boost nursing sector with $100m investment

In a significant move to enhance the healthcare landscape of Sindh, the Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, met with representatives of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Resident Mission in Pakistan to discuss a proposed $100 million investment aimed at improving the nursing and allied health sectors in the province. The investment, part of a broader effort to strengthen health sector performance and human resources, will focus on infrastructure development, digital transformation, and workforce capacity building in the nursing sector. Eleven consultants from Semiotics, along with four independent consultants, have been engaged to support the initiative.

Key components of the investment include the construction of nursing schools, dormitories in colleges, and a Center of Excellence for Nursing and Allied Health Education. Additionally, the plan includes procurement of equipment for labs, establishment of training and housing facilities, creation of digital infrastructure for student records, admissions, learning resources, and digital libraries. Public-private partnerships (PPP) will also be explored to ensure sustainable implementation. Dr. Azra Pechuho emphasized the importance of gender balance in the nursing workforce, stating, “We aim to not only create a balanced and empowered nursing workforce but also offer opportunities for professionals to gain specialized and sub-specialized qualifications. Our vision includes sending trained professionals abroad and offering master’s scholarships to nurses in the public sector to uplift healthcare quality in Pakistan.”

To build capacity within the public sector, the government is also hiring nursing tutors who will undergo professional training at Aga Khan University. Furthermore, the province is introducing standardized exams for nursing graduates to ensure consistent quality and competency across the board. Seven new nursing colleges will be established across Sindh – two in Karachi, and one each in Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas. The government is also launching a Pediatric Nursing Specialty program in collaboration with the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN). This initiative marks a transformative step in Sindh’s healthcare strategy, placing a strong emphasis on quality, inclusivity, and innovation in nursing education and practice.