Sindh Assembly reviews five-year strategic plan under ‘Mustehkam Parlimaan Initiative’

Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, chaired the strategic plan review meeting facilitated by the European Union-funded Mustehkam Parlimaan Project (MuP), at Committee Room No. 1, New Building, Sindh Assembly.

The review meeting was organised under the Mustehkam Parlimaan Project, which is jointly implemented by GIZ and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS). It reflected on the progress made since the Assembly’s first strategic plan in 2010. The original roadmap was not fully implemented, but the 16th Assembly is now working towards institutionalising a vision that is inclusive, effective, and future-ready.

Following the formal notification of the Strategic Planning Committee by the Speaker, a virtual orientation session and a retreat at PC Bhurban were held to define key priorities. An independent assessment by MuP consultants helped map the gaps and provided direction for the reform process.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Provincial Assembly: Mr. Hallar Wassan, Syed Hassan Ali Shah, Mr. Sham Sunder, Syeda Marvi Faseeh, Ms. Sadia Javed, Dr. Fouzia Hameed, Mr. Taha Ahmed Khan, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Hasija, Mr. Rehan Bandukda, and Mr. Muhammad Farooq. From the Assembly Secretariat, Secretary G.M. Umar Farooq and Director General Media Cell Irfan Ahmed Memon were present.

The strategic plan outlines a five-year vision that aims to strengthen legislative oversight, expand the Committee Branch, empower members, and establish a dedicated Legislative Drafting Unit. It also focuses on real-time bill tracking, post-legislative scrutiny, and capacity-building of the Secretariat through a new Parliamentary Development Unit.

Digital transformation remains a cornerstone of the plan, with steps underway to automate house procedures, upgrade infrastructure, and incorporate AI into legislative workflows. Plans for a user-friendly, multilingual website and formal public outreach are also being developed to improve citizen access and transparency.

Representing the Mustehkam Parlimaan Project, Aizaz Asif (Technical Lead), Azhar Saeed (Senior Advisor, Strategic Plan), Daud Malik (Senior Advisor), Fayyaz Thaeem (Deputy Director, PIPS), and Huma Ikramullah (Provincial Coordinator) participated in the discussions.

About Mustehkam Parlimaan Project

The Mustehkam Parlimaan Project is funded by the European Union and jointly implemented by GIZ and the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS). It is dedicated to supporting parliamentary democracy in Pakistan by assisting the National Assembly, the Senate, and the four Provincial Assemblies. The project emphasizes effective legislation, policy strengthening, budgetary oversight, and enhanced representation.

The European Union has a long-standing commitment to fostering democratic development in Pakistan. Through successive initiatives, including IP3, SUBAI, and now Mustehkam Parlimaan, the EU has contributed to strengthening the operational and institutional capacities of Pakistan’s parliaments.