Meeting reviews preparations for maritime conference

The Second Edition of PIMEC-2025 is scheduled from 3rd – 6th November 2025 at Karachi Expo Centre (KEC). To commence the preparations for this strategically important event, Steering Committee Meeting was arranged by Pakistan Navy on 16th April 2025 at Headquarters Commander Karachi, Pakistan Navy under auspices of Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi , HI (M) (Commander Karachi). It was attended by senior representatives from Federal Ministries, various departments of Government of Sindh, Pakistan Navy, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Badar Expo Solutions, the Co-organizer of PIMEC. The meeting was aimed at bringing all stakeholders at one page for holding this major event of Pakistan at par with international standards.

In his opening address, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi , HI (M) (Commander Karachi) highlighted that hosting the PIMEC is aimed towards fostering and promoting the potential of Maritime sector in Pakistan and help in capitalizing the benefits of the Blue Economy.

Commander Karachi expressed his gratitude and hoped that with zeal & zest, meticulous planning and cooperation from all the stakeholders, PIMEC-2025 will prove to boon our national economy and help raise our international stature.

The Successful conduct of PIMEC is attributed to overwhelming support of government departments, Armed Forces of Pakistan, public / private maritime industry, trade bodies and other Federal Government Ministries.