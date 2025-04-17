Labour rights non-negotiable, minister tells trade unions

Sindh Labour Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim has reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights, describing labourers as the “backbone of the economy” and vowing not to compromise on their welfare.

He made these remarks during a detailed meeting with a delegation of representatives from various trade unions at his office. The meeting, which focused on the challenges faced by labourers, particularly in industrial institutions, was also attended by veteran labour leader and President of the People’s Labour Union, Habibuddin Junaidi. Junaidi expressed serious concern over the growing difficulties confronting workers, stating that many were deprived of essential facilities, their work was being disrupted, and the behaviour of senior management in various institutions was not worker-friendly. “We’ve worked hard to unite all trade unions and rebuild trust with the government in order to ensure long-term solutions for the working class,” Junaidi said.

The labour representatives highlighted the suspension of scholarships and other welfare schemes, asserting that these are the rightful entitlements of workers and should be continued without interruption. They also pointed out the lack of implementation of existing labour laws, which has led to increasing frustration among the working class. Minister Thahim assured the delegation that the Sindh Government is taking all issues seriously and that practical steps are being taken to resolve them urgently.

He reiterated that his department remains committed to worker-friendly policies and will collaborate with trade unions at all levels to protect labour rights. “The economic strength of this province relies on its workers. We will leave no stone unturned to safeguard their interests,” the minister stated.