Industrial development to help curb unemployment: minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has met various delegations in his office.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo listened carefully to the problems of those who came to the meeting and assured them of their solution. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the PPP government was serious about solving public problems and was taking every possible step for industrial development in the province.

He expressed his hope that industrial development in the province would help eliminate unemployment. On this occasion, he also issued orders to resolve problems.