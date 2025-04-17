Rain forecasted to bring relief from heatwave in Punjab

A rain-bearing weather system is moving over Lahore and much of Punjab, promising rainfall tomorrow. The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts that most districts will receive rain, easing the ongoing heatwave. However, today remains dry and warm across most areas, including Lahore.

In Lahore, temperatures are expected to reach up to 39°C today, with a minimum of 22°C. While no rain is expected today, cloud cover and showers are likely on Friday. This weather change should provide much-needed relief from the current heat conditions in the province.

Heavy rains earlier this week caused severe damage in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The storms claimed three lives and injured many others. In Punjab, areas like Rawalpindi and Jhelum faced significant destruction, including collapsing walls and damaged property.

Moreover, Islamabad experienced a brief but intense storm that damaged vehicles and uprooted trees, causing traffic disruptions. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, powerful rainstorms led to flash floods but no reported casualties. Overall, the incoming rain is expected to bring a welcome end to the heatwave.