Over 600,000 voters to elect their representative in NA-213 by-polls today

The by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot will be held today, April 17, 2025 where 608957 registered voters will exercise their right of franchise. Polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm without any break. Out of total of 608,957 voters, 321686 male and 287,311 female voters are registered in the constituency. According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner, a total of 498 polling stations were established for the polls, including 98 male, 98 female and 302 combined polling stations, out of which 91 have been declared highly sensitive, 269 sensitive and 169 normal. The process of delivery of election materials has been completed from the camp office of the Returning Officer by Wednesday evening. Total 18 candidates are in the fray, including Saba Talpur of the People’s Party, independent candidate Lal Malhi and Umar Jan Sarhandi of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.